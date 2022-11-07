Generation OS13: The New Culture of Resistance

Not Available

Generation OS13 is an explosive insight into the attack on civil liberties occurring in western democracies and how artists, musicians, journalists and authors encourage the peoples right to resist against Banker occupation. Examining economic dictatorships, puppet regimes, tax havens, tax dodgers, and the debt based money system the film explains why you can not count on the law makers to see shit when it first happens. For a new era, generation OS13, the repression will not be tolerated; do the government really think they can win that war if the young people are like fuck this, you cant beat that you, can't beat us, it's Impossible - Saul Williams.