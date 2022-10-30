Generation Wende

Not Available

In 1987 the Central Institute for Youth Research in the GDR starts asking then 14-year-old pupils in great detail about their lives and their political attitudes. Two years later, everything changes. The land disappears and the young people grow up in a new state. The former director of studies Prof. Peter Forster manages to continue the study after the political upheaval until today. Thus, a remarkable collection of material has emerged, fully spent yet in the GDR over the last born, childhood, and adolescence. There are the personal biographies of the study participants who bear witness to the process of transformation from a socialist system of the GDR into the capitalist system of the Federal Republic.