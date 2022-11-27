Not Available

Two estranged brothers are brought back together by the death of their mother. Her dying wish is to see them return to their birthplace and reunite with their abusive, alcoholic father. They set out on a journey that leads them to their hometown full of dark memories that the younger brother doesn’t remember and the older brother wants to forget. As each brother reconnects to the town and its people, they struggle to find the meaning of home, both for those who stay and for those who leave. Ultimately, they must confront the memory and the man of their father and are forced to choose between forgiveness and bitterness. 'Generational Sins' explores themes of home, grace, and forgiveness and how these ideas impact the decisions we make and the ramifications they have on people’s lives.