Based on the first book of the Bible, Genesis is a sweeping and poetic look at the beginning of man's relationship with God. While Jochebed (Venus Monique) hides in a shelter to protect her son from being murdered, she tells him the story of her people over the course of a dangerous night. This film explores the idea that mankind will one day return to the place where we started, but that the journey will be filled with hardship, beauty, and a desperate need to trust the Creator.