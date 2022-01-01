Genesis - A Midsummer Night's Dance

Not Available

Genesis live at the "We can't dance" tour, Knebworth Park, Hertfordshire, UK, 2nd August 1992. Tracks: DVD 1 ----- 1. Land of Confusion 2. No Son of Mine 3. Driving the Last Spike 4. Old Medley (Dance on a Volcano / The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway / Musical Box / Firth of Fifth / I Know What I Like (including small parts of Follow You Follow Me / That's All / Your Own Special Way / Stagnation) 5. Throwing It All Away 6. Fading Lights 7. Jesus He Knows Me DVD 2 ----- 1. Home By the Sea / Second Home By the Sea 2. Hold on My Heart 3. Domino: i) In The Glow of the Night ii) The Last Domino 4. Drum Duet 5. I Can't Dance Encore: 6. Tonight Tonight Tonight 7. Invisible Touch 8. Turn it On Again