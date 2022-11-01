Genesis: Come Rain or Shine

Not Available

Come Rain or Shine is an unusually frank and humorous music documentary about the band Genesis getting back together for their first tour in 15 years. Director Anthony Mathile followed the band for nearly a year to create this film which explores the relationship of three band members and the mechanics, decisions, and debacles that go into producing a stadium tour for a legendary band of this scale. This "rockumentary" was released as part of the "When in Rome" boxset, that was released in 2008 as a registration of the live show that Genesis performed in Rome, the last show in their European tour. The camera accompanies Genesis through all periods of tour preparation, from the first rehearsals in New York to the moment in autumn 2007 when the final bars of The Carpet Crawlers fade away.