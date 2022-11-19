Not Available

Genesis In Concert, filmed in 1976 during the band's tour supporting the album A Trick Of The Tail, was the first long-form concert video featuring Phil Collins as lead vocalist, taking over from Peter Gabriel who had left the previous year. Supplementing Collins at percussion during this tour was Yes & King Crimson drummer Bill Bruford, whom Collins was a fan of and who volunteered for the job until a permanent touring drummer could be found. The movie combines film of two shows: one at the Apollo Theatre in Glasgow, Scotland on July 9, 1976, and one at Bingley Hall in Staffordshire, England on July 10, 1976. Long out of print on VHS and laserdisc, the film resurfaced as an extra on the band's 2007 CD+DVD reissue of A Trick Of The Tail. Setlist: I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe) • Fly on a Windshield [abbreviated] • The Carpet Crawlers • The Cinema Show [abbreviated] • Entangled • Supper's Ready [excerpt] • Los Endos