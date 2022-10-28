Genesis: Live At Belgium TV Studio - PopShop'72

Not Available

The most riveting Peter Gabriel-era Genesis video comes from a year earlier. For one reason or another, they found themselves playing a 30-minute set for Belgian TV in March 1972. These are the kinds of events often left in the dustbin of history but, somehow, a pretty stellar copy got out. The group performs early prog classics "The Fountain of Salmacis," "Twilight Alehouse," "The Musical Box" and "The Return of the Giant Hogweed." 1. Fountain of Salmacis 2. Twilight Alehouse 3. The Musical Box 4. Return of the Giant Hogweed