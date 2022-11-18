Genesis - Live at Wembley Stadium

Not Available

Tracklisting: 1. Mama - 2. Abacab - 3. Domino Part 1 - 4. Domino Part 2 - 5. That's All - 6. Brazilian - 7. Land of Confusion - 8. Tonight, Tonight, Tonight - 9. Throwing It All Away - 10. Home by the Sea - 11. Invisible Touch - 12. Drum Duet - 13. Los Endos - 14. Medley: Turn It On Again / Everybody Needs Somebody / I Can't Get No Satisfaction / Reach Out and I'll Be There / You've Lost that Loving Feeling / Pinball Wizard / In the Midnight Hour / Turn It On Again - 15. Do The Neurotic