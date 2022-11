Not Available

Recorded & Filmed live in Concert at the Lyceum Ballroom, May, 6th 1980 Tracklisting: 01 Deep In The Motherlodge 02 Dancing With the Moonlit Knight 03 Carpet Crawl 04 Squonk 05 One For The Vine 06 Behind The Lines 07 Duchess 08 Guide Vocal 09 Turn It On Again 10 Duke's Travels 11 Duke's End 12 Say It's Alright Joe 13 The Lady Lies 14 Ripples (Pt. 2) 15 In The Cage 16 Slippermen 17 Afterglow 18 Follow You, Follow Me 19 Dance On A Volcano 20 Los Endos 21 I Know What I Like