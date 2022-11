Not Available

Ancient Greek Medicine from the Neolithic Age to the Late Antiquity: Homeric Medicine, Theurgical Healing, Theocratic Philosophers, Hippocrates, τhe Foundations of Rational-Modern Medicine, Alexandrian Doctors, Galen, Pharmacology. Its glorious history comes to life, through fiction and the help of digital technology: 3D representations of ancient temples, aerial shootings of archaeological sites, location scan-using photogrammetry, original medicine drawings.