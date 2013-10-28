2013

Genesis Revisited: Live at Hammersmith

  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 28th, 2013

Studio

Not Available

It takes a legend to bring a myth back to life. A unique treat for music fans worldwide, Steve Hackett's critically acclaimed live production 'Genesis Revisited' has so far triumphed in Europe, Japan and North America alike and is still going strong; on May 10th it celebrated its success at a sold out London's Hammersmith Apollo with an ecstatic audience. Genesis Revisited - Live at Hammersmith - a unique performance with guests including Nik Kershaw, John Wetton, Jakko Jakszyk, Steve Rothery and Amanda Lehmann.

Cast

Steve Hackett
Nad Sylvan
Roger King
Gary O'Toole
Lee Pomeroy
Rob Townsend

View Full Cast >

Images