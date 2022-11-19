Genesis - Seconds Out

Not Available

Live at The Moody Coliseum, University Park, Dallas, Texas, March 19, 1977 When they toured, Genesis decided to go for the best light show imaginable, dropping the projections they had used in the past. According to the CD notes, “The result was staggering. The sight of those fifty jumbo jet landing lights, lit all at once or flashing in time with the music, or the amazing new laser effects, left audiences stunned and delighted and in no doubt at all that this was indeed a world class band.” They had also become a very tight outfit and the show was taped for an official release, which never materialised. Songlist: 1.) Firth Of Fifth 2.) Dance On A Volcano 3.) Drum Duet 4.) Los Endos 5.) The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway 6.) The Musical Box (Ending Section)