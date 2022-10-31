Genesis The Musical Box

Not Available

This is the ultimate review of the/nmusic of Genesis on record, on film/nand in performance./nDrawing on rare concert films, and penetrating/ninterviews with the band and the critics, this is the definitive review of the/nGenesis phenomenon. Featuring extensive archive film, with performance/nfootage from Dallas, London and Liverpool, the key/nGenesis works from the halcyon days with Peter/nGabriel through to the massive commercial/nsuccesses from the Phil Collins era are re-visited/nand critically assessed./nThe DVD features highlights from:/n? I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe) ? Stagnation/n? The Knife - The Musical Box - Suppers Ready/n? Dance On A Volcano - In The Cage and more.