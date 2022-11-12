Genesis - The Video Show

Not Available

This Video Show DVD traces the band's history during the height of their popularity with Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford, and Tony Banks as the main force behind their success. Peter Gabriel appears in a 1999 version of "The Carpet Crawlers." The DVD features classic MTV staples like "Land of Confusion," "Invisible Touch," and "I Can't Dance." Now visually digitally remastered, this is the first time all of the Genesis promotional videos have become available on DVD. In addition, rare BBC footage of "Paperlate" is included.