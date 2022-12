Not Available

Nearly 40 years after Genesis first formed, Collins, Banks and Mike Rutherford announced the Turn It On Again World Tour that wound up visiting 20 cities in Europe and North America. The setlist for the tour mixed material from throughout the band’s illustrious career including the Peter Gabriel Era, the band’s more proggy stuff and the pop-heavy material of the mid ’80s. Chester Thompson did most of the drumming, but Collins did get behind the kit on occasion.