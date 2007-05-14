Genesis - Turning It On Again

2007

This unique 3-DVD collection is the definitive critical overview of the work of Genesis. Taking the viewer on a journey from the band's early days through to the more recent past, the programs feature fascinating archive interviews with Phil Collins, Steve Hackett, Tony Banks and Michael Rutherford; also on hand to provide expert analysis of the music is a team of leading rock journalists and music industry insiders. And then there’s the music – featured here are superb tracks from the ground breaking Gabriel era and the bands later years as a commercial super group, including I Know What I like (In Your Wardrobe), Supper’s Ready, The Musical Box, In The Cage, The Knife, Turn It On Again and many more.