2007

Genesis - Turning It On Again

  • Music
  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 14th, 2007

Studio

Not Available

This unique 3-DVD collection is the definitive critical overview of the work of Genesis. Taking the viewer on a journey from the band's early days through to the more recent past, the programs feature fascinating archive interviews with Phil Collins, Steve Hackett, Tony Banks and Michael Rutherford; also on hand to provide expert analysis of the music is a team of leading rock journalists and music industry insiders. And then there’s the music – featured here are superb tracks from the ground breaking Gabriel era and the bands later years as a commercial super group, including I Know What I like (In Your Wardrobe), Supper’s Ready, The Musical Box, In The Cage, The Knife, Turn It On Again and many more.

Cast

Phil Collins
Mike Rutherford
Tony Banks
Peter Gabriel
Steve Hackett
Ray Wilson

View Full Cast >

Images