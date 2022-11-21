Not Available

Genesis - Two Night Stand - First Night - 6th May 1980 - Lyceum Ballroom, London, England. Tracks are: Deep In The Motherlode / Dancing With The Moonlit Knight / Carpet Crawlers / Squonk / One For The Vine / Behind The Lines / Duchess / Guide Vocal / Turn It On Again / Duke's Travels / Duke's End / Say It's Alright Joe / The Lady Lies / Ripples (Last Part) / In The Cage / Slippermen / Afterglow / Follow You Follow Me / Dance On A Volcano / Drum Duet / Los Endos / I Know What I Like Total Running Time : 2:20:34