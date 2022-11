Not Available

Popular Christian orator and storyteller Max McLean takes to the stage to narrate this telling of the first book of the Bible. The spotlight is on Max as he energetically captures the drama of Genesis -- from Eden to Babel, Noah and the flood, Abraham's heart-wrenching sacrifice of his beloved son Isaac, the epic saga of the fall of Sodom and Gomorrah, Jacob's wrestling match with the Angel of God, and many other stories.