Genevieve Clancy, Instants Of Life

The French poet and philosopher Geneviève Clancy (1937-2005) does not distinguish her writings (radical in terms of both sense and style) from political action against all forms of oppression and exclusion. Using archival material and the accounts of those who shared with her the necessity to respond, through their creations and activities, to contemporary history's challenges, the film tries to reflect the movement of a thought that dissolves the distance between prose and poetry, between personal and collective life. It depicts a network of people united in their refusal to accept the compromises required in our times, who reveal with their work the possibility of another reality