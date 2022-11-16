Not Available

The 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis led to the nuclear exchange between major superpowers. As a result, instead of further development of technology, humankind invested all the resources in genetic engineering. Newborns got improved genes, and in the late 80's the first generation of people with various improvements entered the picture. But there were still those whose genes for some reasons were not improved. In a genetically engineered society, such people became outcasts, placed in clearly marked ghetto areas. The protagonist is an outcast, whose body did not accept genetic improvements. From the very childhood, he tries to fix this using various design tools of his own making. Once he is wrongly accused and enters the fight to clear his name. But it turns out that his home, the entire area of "genetic outcasts" is out on a limb. The protagonist directs his abilities to protect those who cannot protect themselves.