Geng: The Adventure Begins

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Two best friends, Badrol and Lim went to Badrol's village (kampong) where he grew up, with intentions to experience some long-forgotten true Malaysian life in his Grandfather's durian orchard. However their simple holiday trip is cut short by the discovery of a clue that leads them closer to the legend of the mystery house deep in the forest. Together with their newly found friends, Rajoo the animal-whispering boy, Rose the village beauty, and her two mischievous twin brothers, Upin and Ipin, they work together to unravel the secrets surrounding the small Kampong.

Cast

Images