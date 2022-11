Not Available

Husin is a well-known van driver friendly with Mail. One day Husin received a call to take the remains of Pak Tam who died of eating durian. Husin and Mail are required to send Mr Tam's body to his hometown. On the way to send Pak Tam to his original village, Mail receives a call from his beloved, Sharifah who wants to meet for being forced to get engaged with others. Because of the time Sharifah was brought along, and they used a shortcut. Various things and happenings happen.