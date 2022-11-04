Geniuses With the Grade F

Not Available

Chi-guk and Kan-to prepare for bar exam, dreaming of becoming a prosecutor and judge, respectively. When they fail their first attempt at the bar exam, they take comfort in their senior Pak who has taken the exam and failed nine times. And they decide they win both love and bar exam so they go girl hunting. Chi-guk meets with the college student Keum-rye. Oh Ki-dae, Kan-to's room mate, introduces him to the beautiful Hong Su-ja but she rebuts him. The poor Kan-to anguishes over his ill father and younger sister, Young-ja. While wandering the streets, Kan-to meets the barmaid Suk-ja and they fall in love. On the other hand, the female law student Ji Hwa-ja is more interested in love than her studies but things don't quite go the way she wants them to. Chi-guk, Kan-to, and their senior Pak all pass the bar exam. Hwa-ja, who failed the exam, earns the love of Ki-dae. Behind Kan-to's success, the corruption of his sister.