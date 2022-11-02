Not Available

Genocyber

  • Animation
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Bandai Visual

As the nations of the world begin to merge, world peace is threatened by the private armies of individual corporations. The Kuryu Group has just discovered a weapon that will tip world power in their favor. The Genocyber: a nightmarish combination of cybernetics and psychic potential. Many desire to control this monstrosity, but can its hatred be contained... Battle erupts, and the cyberpunk world of the future is about to explode with violence.

Cast

Akiko HiramatsuDiana / Elaine
Emi ShinoharaTenchi
Kaoru ShimamuraRatto
Kazuyuki SogabeGurimuson
Kumiko NishiharaMeru
Masako KatsukiMaira

