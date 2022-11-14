Not Available

A small Midwestern town is turned upside down as its local sheriff finds himself hunting for a missing young man. The young mans wife is at the mercy of her community and its law enforcement to help her find him and in the process it seems the body count is rising throughout the hunt. The young man finds himself in a state of amnesia and can't recall who he is and how he got where he is. As he tries to discover his own identity he discovers strange things are happening to him and he can not control an evil that seems to be growing ever so rapidly inside him. As the horror that has hit this quiet little community has grown into something that even the sheriff and his people can't seem to stop - the terror seems to be leaving nothing but death in its wake.