Gensou Maden Saiyuuki - The Movie - Requiem

The Sanzo party has always been haunted by the past. And they've always been able to deal with their ghosts. But when they enter the House Of Dougan, they may have met their match. Lured to the mysterious shrine by a beautiful girl, Sanzo, Goku, Gojyo, and Hakkai become ensnared in a trap of dangerous shikigami, murderous doppelgangers, and a malevolent monster who has destroyed his own soul for a demented purpose. Don't miss this stunningly animated full-length motion picture, starring the coolest cast of demon hunters in the history of anime!