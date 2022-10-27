Gente de bien

Not Available

Ten-year-old Eric finds himself almost overnight living in a grungy quarter of downtown Bogotá with his father, Gabriel, whom he barely knows. Gabriel is a carpenter by trade, but struggles to make ends meet. He works doing odd jobs for Maria Isabel, an upper middle class woman with children of her own, who takes an interest in their situation. Over the Christmas holidays she invites them to come to stay at her family’s luxurious country villa. But tensions soon begin to crackle between the owners and their guests, exposing the gap between festive pieties about Christian charity and the starker realities of the class structure.