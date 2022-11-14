Gente de Razón: People of the Missions

Not Available

Take a step back in time. Journey through the changing landscape of the San Antonio River Valley as Gente de Razón captures the essence and harmony of the many people who occupied the valley before, during, and after the missions. A vast landscape of riverways supporting an endless bounty of wildlife and flora created the backdrop for the people we know very little about today. Directed by noted National Park Service film producer John Grabowska, Gente de Razón delicately examines current interpretations of who these people were, the intricacies of their daily lives, and where they went, as it chronicles the ever-changing face of San Antonio and its people.