A drama about four malcontent and oddly matched characters on a three-day journey. Each an outcast: Gadi, a petty criminal on parole seeking to make his way back into mainstream society; Yitzhak, his pensive, naive, and serious younger brother; Shoshana, a serious criminal who insists on tormenting the group; and a young, pregnant, Russian immigrant who has left her husband an meets up with the other three in a coffee shop. The characters together define their obvious marginalization from society and their search for individual dignity.