Gentle Ben 2: Danger on the Mountain

Not Available

With tensions running high between Jack & Fog over plans to drill on his land that abuts the wilderness preserve, Fog announces to the whole town that he isn't drilling for oil - but is opening a natural spring water business. Jack doesn't believe him & the night of the big annoucement he is jailed, suspected of sabotaging Fog's well. But Ben & Mark soon uncover a secret that Fog's business partners aren't telling him about. In fact this new venture turns out to be more than Fog could have bargined for. It is a race to prove Jack's innocence & uncover the truth before Mark is taken back to the city to live in a foster home.