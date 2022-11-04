Gentle Breeze

Not Available

This romantic samurai film stars the most beloved of all Japanese entertainers Misora Hibari who plays a double role as Osome and Omitsu in one of the best perform-ances of her amazing career. Omitsu and Osome are rivals for the love of Hisamatsu, who is faced with the hardest of choices. Meanwhile, Osome’s family faces a crisis when her good-for-nothing brother becomes a thief and loses his chance to inherit the family oil business. Both heart warming and heartbreaking, this is a timeless story of love and loss.