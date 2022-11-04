Not Available

Gentle Breeze

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Toei Company, Ltd.

    This romantic samurai film stars the most beloved of all Japanese entertainers Misora Hibari who plays a double role as Osome and Omitsu in one of the best perform-ances of her amazing career. Omitsu and Osome are rivals for the love of Hisamatsu, who is faced with the hardest of choices. Meanwhile, Osome’s family faces a crisis when her good-for-nothing brother becomes a thief and loses his chance to inherit the family oil business. Both heart warming and heartbreaking, this is a timeless story of love and loss.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images