Gentle Giant - GG at the GG

Not Available

The sequel to Giant on the Box is here, GG at the GG-Sight & Sound in Concert, featuring more live video of Gentle Giant from the archives. The main portion of this DVD was recorded in front of a live studio audience at the Golders Green Hippodrome in London and Broadcast over BBC television in January of 1978. Hot on the heels of their then new album The Missing Piece, the set contains a healthy dose of that album, along with a few older numbers. It's an hour's worth of energetic Gentle Giant, well shot and with great audio, and this collection also features some of the band's videos from the Interview and Giant For a Day albums, plus some rare film footage and hilarious audio commentary from all five members.