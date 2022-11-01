Gentle Giant - Giant on the Box

Not Available

Giant on the Box features two longish television performances. First up is a '74 German broadcast that finds them on tour in support of what was ultimately to become their biggest-selling record, The Power and the Glory. During the 50-minute set, comprised of material from that album as well as a tune from their cult hit (mind you, at over 150,000 units sold at the time - and as a British import, no less - it may be more than a cult record after all) In a Glass House , a medley of tunes from Octopus and a dip back to their first, self-titled, album for an extended version of "Funny Ways," Gentle Giant demonstrate why they were such a compelling band, especially in concert.