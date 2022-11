Not Available

Two girls, Catherine and Aishwarya, meet on a flight and become friends. They share stories about their respective boyfriends, and Catherine is shocked to find that the man she is dating is a lookalike of Aishwarya's boyfriend. Even more shocking is the fact that when she reaches home, she finds out that her boyfriend has died in a car crash. Catherine decides to investigate the lookalike boyfriend and uncovers a thrilling mystery.