Gentleman B.

Nick Vincent is set up by his crime partner Manny Breen. He is sent away to prison and when he is released, he goes to Los Angeles to look for Maria, his girlfriend. Now living with her 8 year old daughter, Ally which she had with Manny. She wants nothing to do with Nick. He turns back to a life of crime hoping to win back her affections. Soon, he is taught how to rob banks in Beverly Hills. However, Mannyu is jealous and wants back in on the action leading to a showdown on Rodeo Drive.