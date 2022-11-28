Gentleman's Choice: The Tragic Story of Gentleman Chris Adams

Not Available

GENTLEMAN'S CHOICE is the story of a truly nice guy who became a total jerk when he was drinking. When the STEROID GHB was added to the mix he became truly dangerous. A trained architect and judo competition winner from England, and a man with strong will and ambition, Chris Adams sought fame and fortune in America. He achieved it as a professional wrestler in the mid-1980 s as Gentleman Chris Adams. At the peak of his career, he was performing in front of tens of thousands in stadiums and arenas with wrestling legends including Kerry and Kevin Von Erich. Adams submitted to the temptations that accompany fame and fortune. As soon as things were starting to go really well, other things started to go seriously wrong. He got involved with the wrong crowd, accidentally killed a girlfriend, assaulted men and women, spent time in prison, and ultimately perished at the hands of his best friend.