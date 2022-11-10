1953

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

  • Music
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Release Date

July 14th, 1953

Studio

20th Century Fox

Lorelei Lee is a beautiful showgirl engaged to be married to the wealthy Gus Esmond, much to the disapproval of Gus' rich father, Esmond Sr., who thinks that Lorelei is just after his money. When Lorelei goes on a cruise accompanied only by her best friend, Dorothy Shaw, Esmond Sr. hires Ernie Malone, a private detective, to follow her and report any questionable behavior that would disqualify her from the marriage.

Cast

Marilyn MonroeLorelei Lee
Jane RussellDorothy Shaw
Elliott ReidErnie Malone
Charles CoburnSir Francis Beekman
Tommy NoonanGus Esmond
George WinslowHenry Spofford III

