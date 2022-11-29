Gentlemen Prefer French & Saunders

Not Available

Gentlemen prefer blondes, but when Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders parody Jane Russell and Marilyn Monroe, it's proof enough why comedy fans prefer French And Saunders. And ever wondered what the Queen has for a mid-morning snack? Of course not. But that won't stop breakfawn from hilariously reporting on this and other topics of equal importance. Stunning highlights include the meeting of the minds behind the book Rock Stars and Their Toilet Seats, a special Opera Classics recording session, an outrageous look at the magazine industry with Womanly World and the original Absolutely Fabulous skit.