Anne and Tom, a married nudist couple, work in a real estate office. When the agency's owner discovers that Tom is a nudist, he fires him. Unfortunately, Tom was just ready to close a big real-estate deal with Al Jenkins. Tom goes to his favorite nudist camp to take his mind off his problems and discovers that Al Jenkins is also a member of the nudist camp. Together they come up with a plan to get Tom's wife and their boss to get to the nudist camp so they can close the deal.