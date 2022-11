Not Available

Genuine (original German title: Genuine, die Tragödie eines seltsamen Hauses; literally: Genuine, the tragedy of a strange house) is a 1920 silent horror film from director by Robert Wiene (the same year he directed Das Cabinet des Dr. Caligari). It was also released as Genuine: A Tale of a Vampire. The film's sets were designed by the Expressionist painter César Klein.