Georg is a 2007 biography drama film about Estonian singer Georg Ots. It was directed by Peeter Simm and written by Mati Põldre and Aleksandr Borodyansky. They used interview material from Georg Ots' second wife Asta Ots. The film stars prominent Estonian actor Marko Matvere, Russian actress Anastasiya Makeyeva and Latvian singer Renārs Kaupers.[1] The film was released in Estonia on 5 October 2007. Georg was made together by Estonia, Russia and Finland and it runs approximately 105 minutes. The budget was 32 million kroons, which is the highest for an Estonian film ever. Georg was shot on location in Tallinn, Helsinki and Moscow.[2]