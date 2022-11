Not Available

Recorded at the Waterfront Hall, Belfast 2000. Featuring Joe Sample, The BBC Big Band & Members of the Ulster Orchestra Tracks: 1. All Of Me 2. I Only Have Eyes For You 3. Beyond The Sea 4. Deeper Than You Think 5. Hipping The Hop 6. Lately 7. The Ghetto 8. In Your Eyes 9. Moodys Mood 10. Danny Boy 11. This Masquerade 12. Breezin 13. Love x Love 14. Turn Your Love Around 15. Never Give Up On A Good Thing 16. Give Me The Night 17. On Broadway