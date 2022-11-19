George Benson Live at Montreux

Not Available

George selected this show from 1986 from his more than 11 performances at Montreux. Included are 18 classics and hit tracks. Before he became a radio-friendly pop star specializing in smooth R&B, George Benson made his mark as a hard-swinging jazz guitarist in the tradition of his mentor and influence, Wes Montgomery. This concert film was hand-chosen by Benson as a personal favorite of his dozen or so appearances at the prestigious Montreux Jazz Festival, delivering live renditions of classic hits from both phases of his career, including "Lady Love Me (One More Time)," "Turn Your Love Around," "In Your Eyes," and, of course, "On Broadway."