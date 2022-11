Not Available

George Biddle, CPA is a swashbuckling accountant challenged by Ronald Black, his old high school math nemesis, now a rogue IRS Agent. Their last childhood face-off ended in controversy... and now Black wants a rematch. He's leading our hero down a paper-trail of challenges (loosely based on the Twelve Labors of Hercules) that culminate in a renewed face-off at the Biddle Family Chicken Farm and Feather Pillow Factory.