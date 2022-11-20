Not Available

Born Mary Ann Evans in 1819, the novelist George Eliot was a woman ahead of her time: a proud and determined individual who continually broke the sexual, religious and social rules of Victorian society. George Eliot: A Scandalous Life explores how the scandals and rumours that plagued her life, never defeated her will or her literary genius; and how, against all odds, she went on to write some of the world's greatest novels including Middlemarch, The Mill on the Floss, and Silas Marner.