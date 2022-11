Not Available

Live from Florence, Italy, Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone tells the story of America’s great composer, who with the groundbreaking Rhapsody in Blue made a “Lady out of Jazz.” The show incorporates the composer's best-known songs from "The Man I Love" and "Someone to Watch Over Me," through the hits of An American in Paris and Porgy and Bess, to a complete performance of Rhapsody in Blue.