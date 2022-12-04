George Harrison: All things must pass

Not Available

The Life and times of George Harrison. George Harrison was the youngest member of the world famous group The Beatles. A man of many contradictions. He was known as the 'Quiet one'. Although Monty python's Eric Idle once remarked 'George never stopped talking'. The melancholy one who had a great sense of humour. The simple spiritual man who had a passion for motor racing and enjoyed his immense wealth. This programme explores his complex nature and his life journey with interviews with those that were close to him. And using rare film footage we examine his undoubted musical talent. His time with The Beatles, and his long help spiritual beliefs that were a comfort to him until his untimely death, at just 58.