George Harrison: All Things Pass

George Harrison was an English guitarist, singer, songwriter, and music and film producer who initially achieved international fame as the lead guitarist of the Beatles, but went on to sell millions of critically acclaimed solo records. Harrison was referred to as the quiet one of the Beatles, often in the shadow of John Lennon and Paul McCartney. However, he later acquired the respect of critics world wide and is now considered to be on the same level - if not surpassing - Lennon and McCartney as a song writer, a result of creating songs such as ‘Here Comes the Sun’ and ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’. Rolling Stone magazine even ranked him number 11 on their list of the ""100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time”, and he is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.