Former Beatle George Harrison has had many artistic incarnations. This video includes performance footage from Harrison's 1991 tour in Japan with Eric Clapton, seven music videos and interview footage, plus a special bonus of three songs (performed by Harrison himself) from the movie he produced, Shanghai Surprise, starring Madonna and Sean Penn. Tracks include "This Song," "Crackerbox Palace," "Got My Mind Set on You," "Taxman" and more.